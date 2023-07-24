PM Gonsalves seeks technical assistance from the RSS and Canadian authorities amid recent uptick in crime

Technical Assistance is being sought from the Regional Security Service and Canadian Authorities, by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force following a recent spate of violent crime in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, said that police have made some headway in the investigation of the mass shooting which took place last Wednesday night.

The Prime Minister gave the assurance that the government is resolute in fighting crime and the criminals.

Photo credit: NBC files

