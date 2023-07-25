The 2nd Test between the West Indies and India ended in a draw at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago yesterday, the fifth and final day, after rain washed out the entire day’s play.

At the close of play on Sunday’s fourth day, the West Indies were 76-2 in their 2nd innings after being set a winning target of 365 runs.

The final scores in the match. India 438 and 181-2 declared, the West Indies 255 and 76-2.

India won the series 1-0 after victory by an innings and 141 runs in 3 days in the 1st Test in Dominica on 14th July.

The 1st One Day International between the teams will be played at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on Thursday.

