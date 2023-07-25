UNDP representative presents credentials, will work in SVG for 4-5 years

Source: Agency for Public Information

United Nations Developmental Program Resident Representative Limya Eltayeb presented her credentials to Acting Prime Minister Hon. Montgomery Daniel earlier today at Cabinet Room.

Etlayeb will be here for the next 4 to 5 years and will be working on various UNDP related Projects.

These projects include those related to Water Management and Biodiversity, creation of a digital Platform for the RSVG Police Force as well as other projects related to Climate Change.

Welcoming Eltayeb Acting Prime Minster Montgomery Daniel said the Government of SVG is delighted to work with the UNDP representative.

Minister Daniel said given continued impacts of the COVID 19 pandemic and the Volcanic eruption of 2021 recovery projects related to Water Quality and

Management will have a positive impact on the nation.

The United Nation Nations Developmental Programme is the United Nations lead agency on international development, UNDP works in 170 countries and territories to eradicate poverty and reduce inequality.

–END–

Like this: Like Loading...

Related