MR HENRY REBANUS better known as SEALS OSMENT RAWLINS of Greggs Village died on Sunday 25th June at the age of 82. The funeral takes place on Sunday July 30th at the Greiggs Seventh Day Adventist church. Viewing and Open Tributes will begin at Noon. The Service begins at 1:00. Burial will be at the Bascombe Cemetery.

