PCCU and CED launches Micro Loan program

The Micro Loan program a collaboration between the Police Credit Union and Center for Enterprise Development was officially launched this morning

In her remarks, Manager of the PCCU, Ayanna Samuel said the program was introduced to provide assistance to locals thereby fueling economic growth.

Mrs. Samuel also outlined some of the features of the loan and the application process.

Meanwhile, Acting General Manager of the Centre for Enterprise Development Afia Clarke reaffirmed the organizations commitment to providing technical support to the initiative.

Mrs. Clarke said the initiative is timely as she spoke of the challenges faced by small businesses which includes access to financing.

Photo credit: ECIDA

