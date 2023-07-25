Ministry of Tourism seeks to regulate beach vending

The Ministry of Tourism is looking at ways to regulate vending on Beaches across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This was among issues addressed by Tourism Minister, Carlos James at the launch of the Tourism Community Consultations at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Dr. Resa Noel-McBarnette outlined the objectives of the Tourism Community Consultations.

Photo credit: Trip Advisor

