Tropical wave continues to affect the island

A tropical wave and its associated low continues to affect our islands.

The Met Office says showers, periods of light rain, isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds will persist along Tuesday.

Residents should exercise caution as a flash flood watch remains in effect.

Weather Forecasters say lingering instability could allow for additional showers along Wednesday while relatively fair conditions should return from Thursday as the day progresses.

A few brief showers are likely during early Friday. Moderate (15-30km/h) easterly trades should increase Wednesday (20-35 km/h), and become east south easterly (ESE).

A gradual decrease is expected until they become gentle (~15km/h) on Friday.

Seas are moderate in open waters with swells ranging between 1.5m – 2.5m. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Slight to moderate conditions (1.0m to 1.5m) should return by Thursday.

Photo credit: Pexels

