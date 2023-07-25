PM Gonsalves highlights the significance of the declaration signed at the EU-CELAC Summit

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has highlighted the historic significance of the Declaration that was signed at the conclusion of the Third EU-CELAC Summit held in Brussels last week.

The Forum brought together Leaders from Latin America and the Caribbean and was co-chaired by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, in his role as pro tempore President of CELAC.

Speaking on NBC Radio from Morocco on Monday, the Prime Minister noted that the Declaration covered a wide range of critical areas.

The EU and CELAC Leaders committed to renewing their long-standing partnership, during last week’s Summit.

