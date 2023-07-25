Key Stakeholders are meeting here today, to look at development support to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as the country transitions from recovery to building resilience.

They are attending the Development Partners Coordination Meeting, hosted jointly by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the United Nations.

Delivering an address at the opening ceremony at the NIS Conference Room, United Nations Resident Coordinator for the Eastern Caribbean, Didier Trebucq commended the Government for its leadership in building resilience.

Meanwhile, Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves said despite the challenges faced, St. Vincent and the Grenadines was able to rebound economically.

And, Acting Prime Minister, Montgomery Daniel identified several areas which he thinks should be addressed at the Meeting.

Government Ministers and Senior Officials from the various Ministries and Departments are involved in the meeting at the NIS Conference Room.

Photo credit: API, NBC & VC3 live

