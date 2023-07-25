West Indies names ODI Squad

The West Indies squad for the three match CG United One Day International (ODI) Series against India has been named.

The series will start on Thursday at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

The 15-member squad was named following a four-day camp at Kensington Oval.

Left-handed batsman, Shimron Hetmyer and fast bowler Oshane Thomas have been recalled. Fast bowler, Jayden Seales and leg-spinner, Yannic Cariah have been included following their rehabilitation from surgery, while left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie is also included, having recovered from injury.

The squad is Shai Hope (Captain), Rovman Powell (Vice Captain), Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair and Oshane Thomas.

Play is scheduled to start at 9.30 a. m Eastern Caribbean time which will be 8.30 a. m in Jamaica.

