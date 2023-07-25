Results of opening matches in this year’s Marriaqua Football Championships

Greggs FC beat defending champions, Down Street United 4-2 in the opening match of this year’s Marriaqua Football Championships which opened at the Cane End Playing Field yesterday afternoon.

Greggs secured a 2-1 win over Marriaqua in the Under-13 Division.

Awesome FC Women defeated Glen Ball Blazers Women 2-0 in a Women’s friendly.

Eight teams are competing in the Senior Division. Four have so far registered for the Under-15 Competition, and 3 so far for the Under-13 Championship.

Today at 4.30 p. m, Glenside Ball Blazers will meet Cane end at the Cane End Playing Field.

