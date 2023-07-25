Novak Djokovic withdraws from Canadian Open Tennis
The Canadian Open Tennis organisers have announced that Serbia’s Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from next month’s Men’s Tournament in Toronto because of fatigue.
The 36-year-old Djokovic lost a five-set Wimbledon final in London last week to Spain’s world number one, Carlos Alcaraz.
He will be replaced by American, Christopher Eubanks in the main draw.
The 23-time Grand Slam champion, Djokovic has won the Toronto Masters four times.
The tournament starts on 7 August.