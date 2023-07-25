US supermarket franchise to source and sell Vincentian products

Another door has been opened in the USA for the selling of Vincentian products.

According to Ms. Bernadette Ambrose, Trade and Investment Promotion (Americas and Canada), CTOWN Supermarket Franchise – Steve on 9th, located at 329 9th Street in Park Slope Brooklyn is now selling and looking to source a number of Vincentian products.

Currently Vincentian products can be found in Aisle Three (3) of the supermarket, Ms. Ambrose told NBC Radio today (July 25).

She said: “The owner [of the CTOWN Supermarket franchise] – David Ortiz has taken six (6) SKUs and the three pepper jellys (mango, passion fruit, and Ginger). She was referring to WinFresh products.

In photo: Vincentian products on display in a branch of CTown Supermarket in New York. Photo: Ms. Bernadette Ambrose.

There will also be two product tastings, one in August and one in September, 2023, she said.

The supermarket’s owner “is opened to other Vincentian products and produce. He currently has samples of St. Vincent Chocolate Company, as well as Grenadine Wild Sea Salt in his possession and will revert,” Ms. Ambrose told NBC Radio.

The move is expected to bring welcomed news to local agro-processors.

Founded in 1975, CTown Supermarkets is a chain of independently owned and operated supermarkets operating in the northeastern United States. CTown is the fifth-largest food retailer in the New York City metropolitan area.

There are approximately 200 stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. CTown is supplied by Krasdale Foods.

