OECS Invitational Boxing Championships will commence this Friday

Close to 70 boxers from Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Grenada, Guyana Martinique and host country, St Lucia will participate in the Lucia Boxing Association’s revival of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Invitational Boxing Championships at the Vigie Multi-Purpose Sports Complex, St Lucia on Friday and Saturday, with the visiting teams scheduled to arrive in St Lucia tomorrow.

There will be competition in the Junior, Novice, Senior, and Elite Divisions.

The Championships were last held in 2017 and was won by St Lucia.

Photo credit: St.Lucia News from the Voice

Like this: Like Loading...

Related