Australia Women defeated Ireland Women by 153 runs in the 2nd One Day International at Dublin, Ireland yesterday.

The scores: Australia Women 321-7 off 50 overs, Ireland Women 168 off 38.2 overs.

The 3-match series is part of the ICC Women’s Championship, and Australia Women have a 1-0 lead. The first match was abandoned because of rain.

The third and final match is scheduled for Dublin on Friday.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related