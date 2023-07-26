Rain washes out third round matches of CWI 3-day Men’s Under-19 Cricket Championship

Rain severely affected yesterday’s start of third round matches in Cricket West Indies’ (CWI) 3-day Men’s Under-19 Cricket Championship here in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

At the Arnos Vale Sports Complex, only 43.4 overs were possible on the first day of the match between Barbados Under-19s and the Leeward Islands Under-19s.

Barbados Under-19s reached 97-8.

No play was possible at the Sion Hill Playing Field in the scheduled match between Trinidad and Tobago Under-19s and Guyana Under-19s.

Yesterday’s third match between the Windward Islands Under-19s and Jamaica Under-19s did not get started at the Park Hill Playing Field.

Weather permitting, the matches are expected to get under way today at 10.00 a. m.

