The Ministry of Tourism will continue with its community consultations aimed at further developing the local Tourism and Hospitality Industry.

Director of Tourism, Faylene King made the statement while speaking on NBC Radio’s Face to Face program this morning.

Mrs. King said the Ministry of Tourism will try its best to implement suggestions coming out of these consultations.

Mrs. King also listed some of the other communities where these consultations are expected to be held.

Photo credit: NBC Live

Like this: Like Loading...

Related