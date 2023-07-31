The Annual Summer Road Cleaning Programme Spearheaded by Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority {BRAGSA} is scheduled to commence on Wednesday August 2, 2023.

The program, which is collaborative effort between BRAGSA and the Economic Planning Division in the Ministry of Finance, will see the employment of five thousand, six hundred and thirty-three persons in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

These will include 499 gangs and 643 Jobbers, who will be responsible for the cutting of trees, and cleaning of roads in all 15 constituencies.

Contracts will also be given to over 100 truckers and conductors.

The 8-day programme is being done at an estimated cost of $3 million.

The program is an activity funded through the World Bank financed Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project (VEEP), under its sub-component, the Labour-Intensive Temporary Employment (LITE) program.

BRAGSA is therefore appealing to motorists and pedestrians to take the necessary precautions during this period.

Photo credit: BRAGSA

Like this: Like Loading...

Related