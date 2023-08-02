Jamaica are the champions of Cricket West Indies Regional Under-19 3-Day Cricket Championship after a 56-run win over Barbados on yesterday’s third and final day of the final at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex here in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Jamaica Men’s Under-19s started yesterday on 4 without loss in their second innings, and were dismissed for 87 off 31.4 overs, leaving Barbados Men’s Under-19s to score 199 in just over two sessions to win.

Steven Wedderburn made 39 for Jamaica Men’s Under-19s as Saurav Worrell took 4-14, and Renecio Smith had 3-11 for Barbados Men’s Under-19s.

Barbados Men’s Under-19s were then dismissed for 142 with just 10 balls left in the match after scores of 34 by Joshua Dorne, 28 from Zion Brathwaite, 23 by Nimar Bolden, and 23 from captain, Nathan Sealy.

Tamarie Redwood took 4-47 and Reon Edwards captured 3-31 for Jamaica Men’s Under-19s.

Jamaica completed the Regional Under-19 double by also winning the 50-over title last month.

The final scores yesterday: Jamaica Men’s U19s 269 (Jordan Johnson 120, Brian Barnes 61, Nathan Sealy 5-64), and 87 (Steven Wedderburn 39, Saurav Worrell 4-14, Renecio Smith 3-11), Barbados Men’s Under-19s 158 (Nimar Bolden 37, Nathan Sealy 24, Deshawn James 5-21, Tamarie Redwood 3-56), and 142 (Joshua Dorne 34, Zion Brathwaite 28, Tamarie Redwood 4-47, Reon Edwards 3-31).

The 3rd Place Play-off between Guyana Men’s Under-19s and the Windward Islands Men’s Under-19s was drawn the Park Hill Playing Field.

The final scores: Guyana Men’s Under-19s 359, the Windward Islands Men’s Under-19s 244 and 72-3.

Trinidad and Tobago Men’s Under-19 defeated the Leeward Islands Men’s Under-19s by 9 wickets in the 5th Place Play-off at the Cumberland Playing Field.

The scores: The Leeward Islands Men’s Under-19s 118 and 125, Trinidad and Tobago Men’s Under-19s 126 and 122/1.

