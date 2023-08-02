The Government is expected to receive additional resources from the Saudi Fund for development to carry out Capital projects in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This following a meeting between Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and a delegation from the Saudi Fund for Development yesterday at the Argyle International Airport.

Prime Minister Gonsalves spoke about the outcome of the meeting at which several issues were discussed.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Development Fund, Sultan Al Marshad said he is pleased to provide support to development projects in SVG.

Photo credit: NBC Files

