Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is expected to travel to Barbados to participate in an Emancipation Conversation Roundtable tomorrow at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley will host the event which will reflect on the role of emancipation in shaping the contemporary Caribbean and African experiences.

Prime Minister Gonsalves says he will be joined by a distinguished panel of Global Leaders.

The Emancipation Conversation will explore new strategies for addressing the current developmental challenges and forms a key part of the Caribbean’s ongoing discussions on reparatory justice.

The session begins at six tomorrow evening.

The Season of Emancipation is celebrated annually in Barbados from April 14th – August 27th, and the Emancipation Conservation series culminates the activities of the 2023 Season of Emancipation in Barbados, which is being celebrated under the theme, “Reimagining the Past, Celebrating the Future.”

Photo credit: NBC, API, VC3 Live

