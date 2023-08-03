Luke Browne makes history as first Vincentian to be nominated for the prestigious JCI Award

Former Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment Luke Browne has been nominated for the prestigious JCI Award for ten outstanding Young Persons in the world.

Speaking with NBC news this morning Mr. Browne said that the award recognizes individuals who have attained distinction in their career and created positive change in their community.

Mr. Browne disclosed that he is the first Vincentian to be nominated for this award, and if he is selected as one of the top ten nominees he would be the first Vincentian to make it to the Finals.

He said he is grateful to be nominated for the award.

Junior Chamber International (JCI) is a global network of young people between the ages18 to 40. They are present in more than 100 countries and have over 200,000 members across the world. JCI West Indies was established in 1960 and forms part of a voluntary, world-wide personal development organization for young professionals and entrepreneurs in their twenties and thirties.

Persons can vote for Browne by visiting the JCI West Indies – Junior Chamber International Facebook page.

Voting is open until August 8th at 7:59 pm.

Photo credit: JCI West Indies

Like this: Like Loading...

Related