United States Peace Corps will swear in new trainees tomorrow

The United States Peace Corps will be hosting a Swearing-In ceremony here tomorrow, for the 93rd group of Peace Corps Trainees.

Each of the seven Peace Corps Trainees will commit themselves to 2 years of volunteer service in primary schools in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

They will work alongside counterpart teachers to strengthen the literacy skills of students at various schools across the country.

The first part of tomorrow’s event will be held in conjunction with the other three island nations where Volunteers serve: Dominica, Grenada and St Lucia.

The second part will be dedicated to each country’s local reception of the Volunteers.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10:30am at Frenches House in Kingstown.

Photo credit: Caribbean National Weekly

