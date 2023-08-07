Agricultural Officers in the Ministry of Agriculture are asking the Vincentian public to secure the Giant African Land Snail if they are to come across them

Speaking on NBC Radio’s Face to Face programme this morning Agricultural Officer Michael Delpeche said he does not encourage persons to crush the snails but rather secure the snails.

Osbourn Labban, Agricultural officer in the Ministry of Agriculture provided a description of the snails.

Labban further explained that the snail possesses both male and female reproductive organs which causes it to reproduce at a high rate.

