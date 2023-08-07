The World Pediatric Project (WPP) has just completed a very successful General Orthopedics Medical Mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

That’s according to Program Director for the World Pediatric Project, Sigmund Wiggins, who said the mission was held from July 22nd to the 29th.

He said the visiting team was led by Dr. Eric Gordon and they were able to conduct more than fifty consultations for children from St. Vincent and the Grenadines and other Caribbean islands.

Mr. Wiggins said they also conducted sixteen surgeries during the General Orthopedics Medical Mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Photo credit: WPP

