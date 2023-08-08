The Athletics Events of 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago is under way. It is being held at 7 venues in the country.

The 34 Track and Field Events began yesterday at the Hasley Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain with 8 events. Another 8 events will take place today.

19 countries of the Commonwealth are competing in the Games being staged in Trinidad and its twin-island, Tobago. St Vincent and the Grenadines has a team at the Games.

93 events will be contested in 7 sports – Athletics, Beach Volleyball, Cycling, Fast 5 Netball, Rugby Sevens. Swimming and Triathlon.

In Fast 5 Netball, St Vincent and the Grenadines will play against Botswana in Group B at 3.15 p. m today at the Shaw Park Complex in Tobago.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related