World Athletics Championships begins August 19th

About 2,000 athletes from 200 teams will be in Hungary from 19th August for nine days of thrilling competition at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23, where World Athletics will once again run its world record programme.

Athletes who set a world record will be eligible for a special award of US$100,000.00 offered by TDK and World Athletics’ new Inside Track platform.

The performance must be an improvement on the existing World Athletics world record. Performances that equal the existing world record will not be eligible for a world record award.

Apart from the world record programme, a total of US$8,498,000.00 in prize money will be on offer in Budapest.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related