PM Gonsalves out of state attending Amazon summit

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves left the state yesterday for Belem, Brazil, to attend the Amazon Summit.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by Security Officer Pedro Jobe.

The Summit will discuss attracting investments, combatting deforestation, protecting indigenous peoples and encouraging sustainable development, in the face of climate change.

The Prime Minister and his Security Officer are scheduled to return to the state tomorrow Wednesday August 9th.

Photo credit: NBC’s Lateefa Noel

