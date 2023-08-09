Director of NIS reiterates importance of pension reform

Director of the National Insurance Services, NIS, Stewart Haynes, has reiterated the importance of pension reform, to ensure the sustainability of social security.

Mr. Haynes made the point, as he discussed the 11th Actuarial Review of the NIS, on NBC Radio on Tuesday.

He noted that pension reform is a natural part of any social security programme.

And he explained that although the NIS is financially sound at the moment, a number of challenges are likely to impact its sustainability.

Mr. Haynes outlined some policy options for reform, to improve the sustainability of social security.

Photo credit: LinkedIn

