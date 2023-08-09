Nationals will receive 30 percent discount on MRI Scans

The Cabinet of St Vincent and the Grenadines has approved a 30 per cent discount for nationals and a 20 per cent discount for non-nationals for use of the MRI facility at the Modern Medical Complex in Georgetown.

Acting Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel made the announcement on NBC’s Face to Face programme this morning.

He explained that this discount was given because cabinet recognized that the initial cost of the equipment was not burdened by the government.

Photo credit: NBC’s Demion McTair

