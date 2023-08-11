In the last quarter of this year, several tourism project are expected to begin in the North Leeward Constituency.

The announcement was made yesterday by area representative and Minister of Tourism Carlos James.

He was at the time speaking at handing over ceremony for the Re-Tech SVG Learning institute where they received donations from the SVG Friendship foundation, represented by the local trustee Sir Louis Straker and Cultural Ambassador Gamal “Skinny Fabulous” Doyle.

Re-Tech SVG Learning Institute is hosting the summer camp entitled Reboot Summer Day Camp where children are visiting various tourist attractions and sites.

Photo credit: NBC’s Lateefa Noel

Like this: Like Loading...

Related