Vincentian Jai-Len Williams is this year’s recipient of the Fulbright LASPAU scholarship.

Williams is a legal officer at the Financial Intelligence Unit and is undertaking studies at Fordham University in New York, where she will be pursuing a Master of Laws degree (LLM).

The Fulbright program is the flagship international educational exchange program sponsored by the U.S. government, and is designed to increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries.

Photo credit: US Embassy Bridgetown

