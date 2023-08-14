The Ministry of Agriculture is utilizing drone technology, as part of its ongoing thrust to improve efficiency in the sector.

The Ministry says the move is geared towards assisting field workers, particularly Extension Officers in executing their duties in a more efficacious manner.

The Ministry has embarked on a three month comprehensive Drone Technology training exercise, which is being funded by the Food and Agriculture Organisation, (FAO). The curriculum comprises three modules and includes: commercial drone flight safety, mapping techniques and monitoring strategies.

Marine Ecologist, Commercial Drone Pilot and Trainer for sessions, Dr. Kimberly Baldwin said the training is extensive, and comprises practical activities throughout different areas of the country.

Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar, said the programme is geared at enhancing data collection, which is vital in building a robust agriculture sector.

The Drone Training is scheduled to end in October.

Photo credit: Agri-EPI Centre

Like this: Like Loading...

Related