The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is reminding members of the public that it is an offence when they buy vehicles from other people and fail to officially change the ownership documents within seven days.

This reminder was issued by Police Sergeant, Kennie Jones during the Traffic Highlights program aired on NBC Radio.

Sergeant Jones said the Traffic Department continues to observe a trend where people are buying motor vehicles from others locally and failing to change the ownership within seven days.

Photo credit: Quora

Like this: Like Loading...

Related