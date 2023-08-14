Activities to observe the 65th Anniversary of the Park Hill Evangelical Church are continuing throughout this week with a Vacation Bible School (VBS).

Leader of the Park Hill Evangelical Church, Conroy Huggins told NBC News, the Vacation Bible School which runs from today August 14th and climaxes on August 18th is being held to reach the next generation with the message of Christ.

Mr. Huggins said the program caters for children from five years or older but they will also accommodate younger children as they have experienced facilitators to teach the youths.

He said they will be catering to more than forty children on a daily basis during this weeks’ Vacation Bible School.

Photo credit: Searchlight

