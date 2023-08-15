Details of the 11th Actuarial Report of the National Insurance Services, NIS, will be provided during a Media Briefing hosted by the NIS next week.

The report contains the findings and recommendations of the Actuarial Review, which was conducted by an independent Actuary.

The NIS says the findings and insights from the report are of significance to the NIS and the citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Media Briefing will be held on Monday August 21st at the UWI Open Campus Conference Room, from 10:15am

