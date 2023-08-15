Thirty-year-old Lawyer Shackell Bobb was sworn in at Government House this morning as a Government Senator in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Senator Bobb will serve as Parliamentary Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister.

Speaking at this morning’s swearing in ceremony Governor General, Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan, congratulated Senator Bobb on her appointment.

Dame Susan said she is confident that the new Senator would be a positive role model for young people in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Governor General advised Senator Bobb to always think ahead , and apply knowledge and competence to all situations.

Meanwhile, newly-appointed Government Senator, Shackell Bobb expressed gratitude to all who supported and guided her on her journey.

Addressing the ceremony at Government House this morning, Senator Bobb spoke of the significant contribution which young people can make to national development.

And, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says there are many benefits to be derived from the increasing number of young people taking up leadership roles.

Photo credit: NBC’s Lateefa Noel

Like this: Like Loading...

Related