Area Representative for North Windward Montgomery Daniel has described Sunday’s tragedy that has left one man missing as another sad moment for the community of Sandy Bay.

Missing is Kenson Browne, who was a member of a party of 18 persons who were on-board a boat when it capsized in the Karamacou area, after experiencing difficulty.

Speaking to NBC radio Daniel said that it was unfortunate that the waters were rough that evening and causing tragedy to strike.

Daniel stated that the family of Browne is still hopeful that he would be found safe.

He also hailed Browne as a hero for assisting several persons with getting to shore.

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard has suspended the search until more information is received.

Photo credit: NBC Files

