The Richmond Vale Academy (RVA) said it is continuing efforts to ensure water conservation across St. Vincent and the Grenadines with the completion of their first Grey Water Recycling Systems on the Leeward side of the country.

Greywater recycling refers to the treatment of wastewater from showers, baths and sinks, to be re-used and fed back into a property for non-potable purposes such as flushing toilets and growing plants.

Speaking to NBC Stina Herberg Director of the Richmond Vale Academy said five Grey Water Recycling Systems were established with a grant from the international Organization dubbed Global Water Partnership and the work has been very successful thus far.

She is encouraging members of the public who wish to learn more about Grey Water Recycling Systems to visit the YouTube page of the Richmond Vale Academy.

Photo credit: NBC Files

Like this: Like Loading...

Related