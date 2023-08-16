Work on preserving the Garifuna language and culture is ongoing

Efforts are continuing here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to preserve the Garifuna language and culture for future generations,

This is being done, through a Garifuna language and cultural retrieval performing arts workshop taking place at the Bethel High School.

The programme is being facilitated by Garifuna Artist James Lovell and Garifuna Dance Choreographer, Eleanor Castillo-Bullock.

Speaking on NBC’s Talk Yuh Talk programme on Tuesday, Mrs. Castillo Bullock said the sessions are held every day from 9am to 3pm

Mrs. Castillo-Bullock says the workshop will culminate with a special programme at the end of the month

