Two students awarded scholarships from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Scholarship Fund

Two students who are preparing to enter Secondary School were this week presented with Scholarships from The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Scholarship Fund while a number of other students received Bursaries to assist with their education.

The announcement came from Chairperson for the Marketing and Education Committee of the Police Cooperative Credit Union, Anginella Young during the Police On the Beat program aired on NBC Radio earlier this week.

Miss Young said the Scholarship Fund has been in operation since 2015 and to date they have distributed more than ninety thousand dollars in Scholarships and Bursaries.

The Scholarship award ceremony took place yesterday at the Kingstown Baptist Church.

She reminded members of the public that their children must be junior savers or their parents must be member of the Police Cooperative in order to eligible for a scholarship.

