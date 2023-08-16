MET office predicts excessive heat in August and September

Forecast and model guidance for St Vincent and the Grenadines has predicted that in the coming months, day and night time temperatures would be warmer than usual up to the end of October.

Speaking to NBC News Billy Jeffers, Manager of St Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Service, said that we will experience excessive heat during the month of August and September.

Jeffers explained that we are currently in the peak season of the Caribbean Heat Season.

However Jeffers also noted that the remaining months of the hurricane season are predicted to be active and is urging the public to remain vigilant during the upcoming months.

Photo credit: ABC7 Chicago

Like this: Like Loading...

Related