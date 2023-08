MR SAMUEL ELCANIE PETERS better known as SYDNEY PETERS of North Union, Lowmans Windward died on Wednesday June 28th at the age of 88. The funeral takes place on Sunday August 20th at the Bethel Gospel Assembly Church, North Union. The body lies at the church from noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Mc Fun Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related