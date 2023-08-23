SVG undergoing population shift with aging population

St Vincent and the Grenadines is undergoing a population shift with an aging population.

Minister of Health Wellness and the Environment St Clair “Jimmy” Prince explained while addressing last Friday’s consultation meeting that fastest growing age group in SVG is that of 75-79 year olds followed by the 80 plus year olds.

And, because of this the Health Minister said that providing a high quality of care for the elderly is of a high priority.

The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment remains committed to interventions aimed at providing quality health care for the elderly.

Minister Prince added that the draft legislation on the care of the elderly should include provisions for the establishment of a responsive social service delivery system.

Photo credit: NBC’s Lateefa Noel

