2024 will be a year of major opportunities for Cultural Practitioners – says PM Gonsalves

2024 will be a year of major opportunities for Cultural Practitioners across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves made the point during Monday’s Prize-Giving Ceremony for Vincy Mas 2023, hosted by the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC).

The Prime Minister said St. Vincent and the Grenadines will host a major Summit for CELAC Heads of State and their Delegations in February 2024 and this will present an opportunity for many of the nation’s entertainers to earn income.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said there will also be a range of Cultural activities during the month of March 2024 as this country celebrates National Heroes and Heritage Month.

He said in April 2024 the Rotary Club will also hold a ceremony for their regional convocation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and there will be Gospel activities during the month of May.

Photo credit: VincyMas Facebook

