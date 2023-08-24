Progress is being made with the formulation of a Draft Bill to set standards for the delivery of care and support to the elderly.

This follows a number of consultations held nationwide since May this year.

Last Friday August 18, the Ministry of National Mobilization hosted another consultation at the NIS Conference Room to take a closer look at the findings drawn from earlier stakeholder discussions.

Director of the Social Protection Unit in the Ministry of National Mobilization, Odelia Thomas explained why the consultation was being held.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Mobilization, Marissa Finch-Burke, spoke of the steps taken by the Government to safeguard the welfare of elderly persons who were abandoned during the eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

Photo credit: NBC Files

