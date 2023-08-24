Local dasheen market making great strides

Local Dasheen Farmers are looking forward to further positive developments this year, as the Ministry of Agriculture continues to make strides in marketing the commodity.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme yesterday, Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar said dasheen Farmers are now receiving a very good price for their produce.

Minister Caesar said there has been a steep rise in the price of dasheen over the past few years.

Meanwhile, a series of information and awareness meetings are currently being hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture to discuss its Dasheen Expansion Programme.

The Ministry has already held sessions in Richland Park and Greiggs, and another meeting is slated for Thursday August 31st at the South Rivers Primary School.

Addressing the session at Richland Park, Chief Agricultural Officer, Renato Gumbs, highlighted the importance of efficiency, to improve production.

Photo credit: Forbes

