Kingstown’s Cultural Hub will play a major role in centralizing the development of the Creative and Cultural Industries – says PM Gonsalves

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the soon-to-be constructed Cultural Hub in Capital Kingstown is expected to play a major role in centralizing the development of the Creative and Cultural Industries in the country.

He made the point as he addressed the Prize-Giving Ceremony for Vincy Mas 2023, hosted by the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) this week

The Prime Minister said when the Port Modernization project is complete in June 2025 a top of the line Cultural Hub will be constructed in Capital Kingstown.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said they will also be constructing a Terminal for huge Cruise Ships to dock along with a wide range of other developmental projects for sport, Culture and Tourism.

Photo credit: VincyMas

