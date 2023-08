Chairman of the Carnival Development Corporation CDC, Ricardo Adams says the CDC has already begun promotions for Vincy Mas 2024.

Mr. Adams was delivering remarks at the Prize Giving Ceremony for Vincy Mas 2023, hosted by the CDC this week.

Chairman of the Carnival Development Corporation CDC, Ricardo Adams.

Vincy Mas 2024 will be held from June 28th to July 9th.

Photo credit: VincyMas

