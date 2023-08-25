PM Gonsalves clarifies CELAC’s position to the OAS

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves, the Pro Tempore President of the Community of Latin America and Caribbean States (CELAC) has assured the Organization of American States (OAS) that CELAC was not designed to replace the OAS.

Prime Minister Gonsalve gave the assurance as he was addressing the Protocolary Meeting of the Permanent Council of the OAS and explained that CELAC’s mandate is quite distinct from that of the OAS.

The Prime Minister added that CELAC is an appropriate vehicle to approach the US on matters touching and concerning issues regarding both CELAC member states and the USA.

Photo credit: NBC Files

Like this: Like Loading...

Related